Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,865. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

