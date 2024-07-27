Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,819,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.93. 195,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,297. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $134.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.62.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.