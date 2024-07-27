Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Buys 121,300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 353.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,924. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

