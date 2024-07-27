Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $17.74 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 18.9 %

SAIA stock traded down $92.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.