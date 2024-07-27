Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Invests $6.84 Million in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434,814 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after buying an additional 2,369,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $326,093,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,028,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,960. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

