Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 164,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $2,699,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 236,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 83.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,510,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 445,826 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.77. 4,817,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308,943. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.07. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.44%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

