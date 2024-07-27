Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:HD traded up $6.35 on Friday, hitting $359.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.17 and its 200 day moving average is $353.24. The company has a market cap of $356.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.