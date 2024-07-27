Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 5,858 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885,722. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.