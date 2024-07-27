Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Purchases 8,340 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.33. 3,920,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

