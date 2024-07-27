Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 148,731 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,731 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGCP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,257.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 604,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 559,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 883,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 370,331 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

