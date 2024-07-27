Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 11,851 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $2,968,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 59,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. The company had a trading volume of 718,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,751. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

