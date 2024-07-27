Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 2,161 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.21. 1,824,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,447. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.34.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

