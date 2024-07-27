Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,643. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.98. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

