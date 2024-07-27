Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its holdings in Workday by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at $6,328,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.64. 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

