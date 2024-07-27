Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 380,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $524,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 96.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 397.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,748. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

