Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 971,062 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 318,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,040. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

