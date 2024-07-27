Capital International Inc. CA Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,241,000 after acquiring an additional 446,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.60.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,161. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.66 and a 200-day moving average of $347.24. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.