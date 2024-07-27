Capital International Inc. CA Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,335. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

