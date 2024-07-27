Capital International Inc. CA Has $13.96 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,930,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,880,000 after acquiring an additional 146,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,198 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $276,726.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,669.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,296. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.