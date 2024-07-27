Capital International Inc. CA Has $311,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.83 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

