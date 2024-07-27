Capital International Inc. CA Has $8.62 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,289 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $12,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 2,017,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

