Capital International Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 6,425 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,812,966,000 after acquiring an additional 259,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,016,000 after acquiring an additional 195,809 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,488,000 after acquiring an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.79. 3,090,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.30 and a 200 day moving average of $303.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC raised their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

