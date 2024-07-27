Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $10,058,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.05. 318,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.