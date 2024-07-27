Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $524.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $528.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

