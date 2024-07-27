Capital International Inc. CA Takes $15.33 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 227,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,329,000. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.23% of FTAI Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,426,000 after acquiring an additional 533,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTAI. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI traded up $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 156.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.