Capital International Inc. CA Trims Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.77.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,726. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.