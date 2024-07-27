Capital International Investors Acquires 276 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.15% of Houlihan Lokey worth $101,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,225,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 192,668 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $20,237,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 161,753 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 261,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.70. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $150.31.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

