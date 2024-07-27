Capital International Investors Acquires 6,376,034 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 426.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,376,034 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.01% of Unity Software worth $210,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. 7,310,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,536. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

