Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Capital International Investors grew its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 470.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.53% of Core & Main worth $291,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 217,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 100,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main Trading Up 5.5 %

CNM traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,752. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.