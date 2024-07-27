Capital International Investors Buys 203 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $61,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,246. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.08.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.26.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

