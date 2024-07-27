Capital International Investors Has $1.49 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,299 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,552. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

