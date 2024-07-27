Capital International Investors Has $171 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $171,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,866,000 after acquiring an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. 402,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,782. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.38.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

