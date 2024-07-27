Capital International Investors Has $29.36 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $29,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.33. 237,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,969. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

