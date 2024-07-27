Capital International Investors Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,631. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

