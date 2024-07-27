Capital International Investors Has $5.95 Million Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in WPP were worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of WPP by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in WPP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WPP by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in WPP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,003,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 114,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,190. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

