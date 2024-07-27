Capital International Investors Has $717.67 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,993,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655,959 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.63% of TransUnion worth $717,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period.

Shares of TRU traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $86.46. 2,777,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

