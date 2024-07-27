Capital International Investors Has $892.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.23% of Procter & Gamble worth $892,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,696,223. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

