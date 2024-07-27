Capital International Investors Increases Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $488,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 4.0 %

MKSI traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,016. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

