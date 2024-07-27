Capital International Investors Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.43% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $72.29. 2,959,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,725. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

