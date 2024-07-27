Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $799,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after acquiring an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $6.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $351.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.