Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 7.01% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $426,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 254.64 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
