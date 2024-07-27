Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 757,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.05% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGBL. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth $55,907,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 377.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 720,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 569,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 541,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 493,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 269,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,951. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

