Capital International Investors Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,072,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,052,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.06% of FTAI Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,866. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

