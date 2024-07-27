Capital International Investors Sells 7,679,861 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,884,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,679,861 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.02% of GoDaddy worth $342,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $141,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,949. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

