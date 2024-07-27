Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 6,233 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.08.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

