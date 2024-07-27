Capital International Ltd. CA Buys New Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 60,984 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 493,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 89,496 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 123,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,242. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

