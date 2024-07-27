Capital International Sarl Acquires 2,565 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.06% of ITT worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

ITT Stock Up 1.4 %

ITT traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.68. 392,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.94 and a 12-month high of $144.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.21 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

