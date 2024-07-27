Capital International Sarl Buys 47,128 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,563,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,530,836. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

