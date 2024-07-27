Capital International Sarl Takes $212,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,199,000 after acquiring an additional 250,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,529,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 3,894,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,085. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

