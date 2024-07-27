Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $135.09. The company had a trading volume of 250,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,819. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

